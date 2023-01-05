December 29, 1927: The approaches to the river, on both sides, have been nicely fixed up for the winter travel. The road on the other side of the river to Marystown has been repaired for winter travel.
December 30, 1943: Adding to the Christmas spirit, the carolers have been making trips to the shut-ins, besides giving pleasure to everyone. Even though we have no street decorations, the home decorations, the music from the park, the carolers added much to the joy of the season. With the world at war, keeping Christmas in our hearts, is not easy, but all of these observances help.