May 26, 1927: If you want to see a real home-run hitter, who leans on his bat till the pitcher throws strike three, go to the Rex next Tuesday and Wednesday evening, and see Wallace Beerly in “Casey at the Bat.” Casey is a ball player and a rag peddler, and you certainly will laugh when you see him playball. This picture is sponsored by the local baseball boys and should draw a large crowd.
May 27, 1948: Chaska’s first business firm to install a television set, other than the local dealers is Tusy’s Idle Hours, operated by Mr. and Mrs. “Ed” Gastler. Since last Tuesday, when the set was installed, the Idle Hour has been the mecca for many spectators who watched the daily afternoon and evening programs. Daily programs are flashed on the Idle Hour screen from 2:30 to 4:30 each afternoon and 7:30 to 9:30 in the evening.
May 28, 1942: Mayor L.A. Hartmann has issued an order requesting the business men to close their places of business during the time of the Memorial Day parade. This gesture should be made out of respect to those who fought valiantly and lost their lives in our past wars. The parade will begin at 8:30 in the morning.
May 29, 1969: All Chaska area youngsters interested in playing Chaska’s Little League Baseball Teams are invited to attend a practice tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at Chaska Athletic Park. Managers Rick Englehardt and Dennis Welter will divide the two squads for Monday’s Carver County Little League opener.
May 30, 1912: Some “lunkhead” probably loaded to the brim, took it into his pea sized cranium to touch off the fire alarm along toward two o’clock Sunday morning, and managed to get out a goodly portion of the population, who were rightly indignant when they found that it was a false alarm and had the culprit disclosed his identity he would have got a mighty good tanning. The “gazook” may have imagined that he was doing something funny, but it only goes to prove that his dome needs fixing.
May 31, 1923: The class of ’23 comprising fifteen fine young men and women, who have completed the prescribed high school course, will receive their diplomas of graduation tomorrow evening – Friday evening, June 1st, the commencement exercises taking place at the Guardian Angels Auditorium at eight o’clock. The class of ’23 is one of the largest ever to graduate by the Chaska High School.
June 1, 1961: Chaska’s Chamber of Commerce announced early this week that Chaska retail stores will close at 5 p.m. Saturdays — effective this weekend. The Saturday closing times — an hour earlier than the customary six o’clock closing — will enable store owners and employees more free time during summer weekends.
