Herald Reports

February 9, 1911: Chas. A. Gehl ended the earthly career of his pet fox, Monday and informs us that the animal will soon adorn a favorite nook of the parlor. The fox was a pretty and interesting little fellow and had been thoroughly domesticated by the Gehl’s. The animal has been shipped to the Catholic Sisters at Cologne, who are expert taxidermists and Charley expects it back shortly.

February 10, 1938: The local hockey league saw thrilling developments on Saturday’s schedule with the NYA team taking a 5-4 win from the Jumpers and the Polars downed the opposition 7-4 in an overtime period. Helmeke scored three goals and Brinkhaus two for the NYA’s while Schallow and Roepke, with a goal apiece and Petrofska with two took Jumper honors. For the Polars Helmeke counted three goals, Teske two and Ess and Bleichner one each. Stans and Splettstoesser each counted two goals for the oppositions.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

