February 9, 1911: Chas. A. Gehl ended the earthly career of his pet fox, Monday and informs us that the animal will soon adorn a favorite nook of the parlor. The fox was a pretty and interesting little fellow and had been thoroughly domesticated by the Gehl’s. The animal has been shipped to the Catholic Sisters at Cologne, who are expert taxidermists and Charley expects it back shortly.
February 10, 1938: The local hockey league saw thrilling developments on Saturday’s schedule with the NYA team taking a 5-4 win from the Jumpers and the Polars downed the opposition 7-4 in an overtime period. Helmeke scored three goals and Brinkhaus two for the NYA’s while Schallow and Roepke, with a goal apiece and Petrofska with two took Jumper honors. For the Polars Helmeke counted three goals, Teske two and Ess and Bleichner one each. Stans and Splettstoesser each counted two goals for the oppositions.
February 11, 1943: Co-operating in a statewide effort to collect brass and copper for war use, pupils of Guardian Angels School and Chaska Public School have been scouring the city and the countryside for the material. The “Copper Scrap Week” ends Friday, February 12th. Each child gathering one pound of scrap is entitled to a ticket of admittance to the Rex Theater on Thursday, February 11th.
February 12, 1920: Mayor P.H. Simons issued an order Tuesday morning which closes our motion picture house and dance hall until notice. This also puts an end to basketball until the Mayor decides the ban should be lifted. The Mayor has acted wisely and there is no valid reason for taking chances right now where there is any amount of sickness and an aspect of the dreadful “Flu” which caused so much havoc during the fall and early winter of 1919.
February 13, 1964: Hazeltine National Golf Club, the state’s newest professional type golfing layout, was awarded the 1966 National Women’s Open Championship by the United States Golf Association last weekend. The tournament, to be held June 30–July 2, will be the first of several top National Golf events Hazeltine will host. In the future, plans are the Men’s National Open, The National Amateur and the Walker Cup matches.
February 14, 1935: The Chaska Variety Store is changing hands this week. Mr. and Mrs. P.E. Dickinson are disposing of the business to a Mr. Gaynor of Dassel, Minnesota. The Dickinson family will return to Minneapolis. Friends in this community will greatly regret their departure, for they gained many acquaintances during their residence in Chaska.
February 15, 1951: The initial organizational meeting for the coming Chaska Centennial celebration was held last Friday evening at the city hall, with representatives of eight Chaska groups in attendance to form a steering committee. Supt. Wm E. Coumbe, of Chaska Public Schools and Al Engelhardt were named general co-chairmen of the celebration committee and dates for the big event were tentatively set for July 21st and 22nd.
