Herald Reports

June 8, 1961: A trout pond – newest innovation at Moon Valley Resort, located on Highway 169 – should prove popular with local fishermen, especially youngsters. Owner Walter Griepentrog is now stocking rainbow trout at Moon Valley with residents being urged to bring the kids and let them catch the eight and ten inch rainbows.

June 9, 1927: Before an enormous and uproaring mob of mad yelling baseball fans, the Chaska Bears defeated the Hazeltine Aggies by a score of 4 to 2. “Tinny” Zimmermann hurled them over for the locals and was credited with strike-outs. His wide sweeping curve several times threatened the handsome physiognomy of “Sparrow” by almost clipping off his “trick mustache.” The game was well played being closely contested, as shown by the small score.

