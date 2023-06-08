June 8, 1961: A trout pond – newest innovation at Moon Valley Resort, located on Highway 169 – should prove popular with local fishermen, especially youngsters. Owner Walter Griepentrog is now stocking rainbow trout at Moon Valley with residents being urged to bring the kids and let them catch the eight and ten inch rainbows.
June 9, 1927: Before an enormous and uproaring mob of mad yelling baseball fans, the Chaska Bears defeated the Hazeltine Aggies by a score of 4 to 2. “Tinny” Zimmermann hurled them over for the locals and was credited with strike-outs. His wide sweeping curve several times threatened the handsome physiognomy of “Sparrow” by almost clipping off his “trick mustache.” The game was well played being closely contested, as shown by the small score.
June 10, 1965: Chaska’s summer band concert season heads into its second week Friday with the Guardian Angels school band skated to make its appearance in the City Park Bandstand. Friday’s concert will start at 7:00 pm and is free of charge. The park will be sprayed to assure mosquito free relaxation.
June 11, 1936: A serious request is being made by the city council asking that all property owners co-operate in seeing that ditches and gutters along their frontage are kept open. Some citizens have made a practice of dumping grass, leaves and other rubbish in the ditches. When a heavy rain comes it spreads the matter and clogs culverts. The ones that suffer as a result are property owners.
June 12, 1919: We had a little excitement along the street last Thursday afternoon when the team belonging to Jake Jeurissen of Chanhassen became frightened at an automobile and started off at a mad dash. It was mighty fortunate that no youngsters were on the street at the time, as the team certainly traveled at a lively gait swinging a light platform buggy in all directions. The team was brought to a stop by a telephone post. The resultant damage being a broken buggy, pole and a few rips to the harness.
June 13, 1867: The continuous rainy weather for the past few weeks, has caused the Minnesota River again to assert her right of possession to the bottom lands through which she passes. It appears she is willing occasionally to let vile man and four-footed beasts take possession of her domain, but they are only tenants at will, and she asserts her right of issuing a writ of ouster at almost any time. At the present time of writing the water is still slowly rising, and is almost even with its banks in front of town.
June 14, 1888: Mr. & Mrs. Stoughton have laid out an addition to Chaska north of the Shakopee road adjoining Mr. Longs land. It is a nice piece of land and they have already disposed of two lots upon which residences will be built at once. It will prove a valuable piece of land and will be known as east Chaska.
