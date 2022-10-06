Herald Reports

October 6, 1904: A gem spring wagon seat given away absolutely free to the person bringing us the most eggs during the week commencing Monday, Sept. 26, and ending Saturday Oct. 1, 1904. J.A. Schmidt Glass Block Store.

October 7, 1869: Fred Boleg was brought before Justice Iltis Monday and ordered to pay costs and give security to keep the peace against all mankind and especially against Mrs. Boleg. Frederick said he would not pay a cent, would not give security for his good behavior but would willingly go to jail. The last we saw Boleg, he was looking through one of the windows of the jail, meditating upon terrestrial things.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society

