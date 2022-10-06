October 6, 1904: A gem spring wagon seat given away absolutely free to the person bringing us the most eggs during the week commencing Monday, Sept. 26, and ending Saturday Oct. 1, 1904. J.A. Schmidt Glass Block Store.
October 7, 1869: Fred Boleg was brought before Justice Iltis Monday and ordered to pay costs and give security to keep the peace against all mankind and especially against Mrs. Boleg. Frederick said he would not pay a cent, would not give security for his good behavior but would willingly go to jail. The last we saw Boleg, he was looking through one of the windows of the jail, meditating upon terrestrial things.
October 8, 1981: The Irish Banshees will compete against the St. Paul Rugby Club on Saturday, Oct 17, at Chaska Athletic Park in a regularly scheduled league rugby match. The rugby competition is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm. No admission will be charged. The purpose of the Chaska site is to determine if there may be sufficient interest in the surrounding Scott and Carver areas to support a rugby team in 1982.
October 9, 1913: Grocer A.F. Young last week installed a Bowser “Red Sentry” gasoline filling station, the second of its kind in town. These stations are the poplar thing among motor car owners as they are very convenient and the product from these stations is thoroughly filtered, free from dirt and water.
October 10, 1940: The four-team women’s bowling league opened its 1940- 41 schedule on Guardian Angels alleys Friday evening with victories for the Pauly’s Troopers over the Rollers and for the Standards over the Gophers. The Pauly quint took a straight card in its win and the Rollers won 2-1.
October 11, 1923: Postmaster F.E. Hamlin returned home Monday evening from St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was operated upon about a month ago for appendicitis and where he had been confined ever since. We understand Mr. Hamlin is doing very nicely and is mending rapidly although it will take two weeks more before he is able to resume his official duties.
October 12, 1882: Notice is hereby given to the public not to trust or harbor Peter Schutrop, as he has no money or property, and he will not work to pay his debts hereafter. Chaska, September 25, 1882. Belbina Schutrop.
