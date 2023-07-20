July 20, 1871: The corner stone on the new Herald building was laid a week ago today in the presence of a very large number of the citizens of Chaska. Speeches and toasts were in abundance, and a most pleasant time enjoyed. Judge Sargent was the principal orator.
July 21, 1966: Dr. G.E. Nelson, Chaska Health Officer, has ordered the local swimming pool closed – temporarily – due to bacteria count in the water. The bacteria in the water reportedly was causing skin irritation and ear infections among swimmers – especially younger people. Clarence Geyen, Chairman of the city’s park committee, announced the closing late last week and reported that the pool will be re-opened as soon as the water is again fit for summer.
July 22, 1926: The thermometer certainly hit the skids last Friday, when it registered 102.5 above zero, breaking all state records. It wasn’t far off that mark Sunday and Monday and verily we believe that when it comes to weather extremes Minnesota takes the gold medal.
July 23, 1942: The first bicycle to be released under the order curtailing the sale of bicycles was issued last week by the County Rationing Board here. The certificate for the purchase of the new bicycle went to William Meyer Jr. of Chaska, who delivers papers. Those desiring bicycles and can prove they need them may make application now.
July 24, 1969: Dr. Waleen N. Amra, an associate physician of Drs. Schimelpfenig, Nelson and Olson at Valley Medical Clinic in Chaska for the past year, today announced that he has begun his own general surgery practice in Chaska. Dr. Amra, who will specialize in surgery, will maintain his office at Valley Medical Clinic — 724 Stoughton Avenue in Chaska.
July 25, 1907: The Government Pure Food Department is watching butter and eggs. If butter is offered for sale containing more than 16 per cent of water, the fine is 10 cents per pound and if the fine is not paid the owner will have to take a vacation in the county jail.
July 26, 1877: I will have a grand picnic and shooting match at my grove on Sunday July 29 th , 1877. Shooting match is to take place at 2 o’clock in the afternoon, for a canary bird and sewing machine. The Chaska Brass Band will discourse music. Chas. Kenning has been employed as floor manager. The Chaska Fire Company will also be present in full uniform. Come one, come all, and have a good time. John Etzell, Proprietor.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.