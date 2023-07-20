Herald Reports

July 20, 1871: The corner stone on the new Herald building was laid a week ago today in the presence of a very large number of the citizens of Chaska. Speeches and toasts were in abundance, and a most pleasant time enjoyed. Judge Sargent was the principal orator.

July 21, 1966: Dr. G.E. Nelson, Chaska Health Officer, has ordered the local swimming pool closed – temporarily – due to bacteria count in the water. The bacteria in the water reportedly was causing skin irritation and ear infections among swimmers – especially younger people. Clarence Geyen, Chairman of the city’s park committee, announced the closing late last week and reported that the pool will be re-opened as soon as the water is again fit for summer.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

