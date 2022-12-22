Herald Reports

December 19, 1912: Posters are out announcing the annual New Year’s Ball, which will be held at the Chaska Opera House on Tuesday evening, Dec. 31. The affair is given by the Herald basketball aggregation and the boys say they will make it the best of the entire year. They have engaged the Ideal Orchestra of 5 pieces to furnish the music.

December 20, 1900: Our neighbor Conrad Fink last week butchered six extra fine hogs and one fat steer, all for his own use and made an enormous quantity of fine homemade sausage. Willie Raasch, was the artist who did the job and they do say he turned out some toothsome sausage.

