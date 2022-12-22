December 19, 1912: Posters are out announcing the annual New Year’s Ball, which will be held at the Chaska Opera House on Tuesday evening, Dec. 31. The affair is given by the Herald basketball aggregation and the boys say they will make it the best of the entire year. They have engaged the Ideal Orchestra of 5 pieces to furnish the music.
December 20, 1900: Our neighbor Conrad Fink last week butchered six extra fine hogs and one fat steer, all for his own use and made an enormous quantity of fine homemade sausage. Willie Raasch, was the artist who did the job and they do say he turned out some toothsome sausage.
December 21, 1944: What five youths thought was a swell idea on the eve of Halloween proved rather expensive in that each of them were ordered to pay the damages and court costs for damaging 34 mail boxes. The five youths appeared at a hearing in Judge Truwe’s Juvenile Court last Wednesday afternoon and in addition to paying the amount of $107.45 or $21.49 each. They were placed on probation.
December 22, 1960: Three burglars struck the Englehardt & Schelefsky Clothing Store in a daring early morning burglary Monday. An estimated 35 overcoats and topcoats, 60 to 70 men’s suits and smaller clothing items, valued at $5,000, and the store safe, containing approximately $1,300 in currency and checks, were removed from the building and loaded into an awaiting vehicle.
December 23, 1937: Manager Horace A. Young yesterday announced that the Rex will carry out its custom of years past in showing appreciation of patronage during the past year. The appreciation will be in the form of free movies to be shown throughout Friday afternoon. Everyone, old and young, is invited to attend one of the several showings during the afternoon, beginning at one o’clock. Mothers who will want their children out of the way for the afternoon will find this most convenient.
December 24, 1970: In due respect to the dignity and solemnity of Christmas, and at the request of numerous individuals to continue established custom, I hereby officially order all liquor and 3.2 establishments in the City of Chaska to close at 5:30 pm Thursday, December 24, 1970 – Edgar F. Ziegler DDS, Mayor of Chaska.
December 25, 1986: Chaska High is looking into the possibility of moving to the Missota Conference. Though no concrete decision has been reached, Athletic Director Marie Hasty will be presenting the idea to the District 112 School Board on Jan. 8. “We are investigating the move,” said Hasty. “The Stability of the Suburban West is in question.”
December 26, 1907: A very pleasant Xmas entertainment was given Friday afternoon in School District No. 15 taught by Miss Anna Jenson. The school house being decorated the first time in the history of this district with a splendid Xmas tree trimmed with lights and other things from top to bottom and also stockings filled with candy and nuts for every scholar. This was all donated by the teacher. The program began by lighting the Xmas tree at 2:30 after which they had Xmas songs, speaking and drills by the little scholars.
December 27, 1866: Trade of all kind has improved materially within the last week. But very little wood is being drawn in, although most of our wood dealers have large gangs at work felling the “Giants of the Forest,” and are waiting for the appearance of snow to haul it in, which will also greatly enliven trade.
December 28, 1967: Minnesota Conservation officials announced Wednesday noon that the special 30-day trout season at Chaska will open at 10:00 am Saturday at the so-called Courthouse Lake. Fishing hours will be from sunrise to 11:00 pm daily during the 30-day special session – except Saturday’s opening. An estimated 1,700 yearling rainbow trout – ranging in size from a quarter pound to two pounds – were stocked in the lake early this month.
