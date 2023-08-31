Herald Reports

August 31, 1944: The opening of the Chaska schools, the public school, Guardian Angels school and St. John’s Lutheran school, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5th, will be postponed one week, to Monday, Sept. 11th. This decision was made by the Chaska Board of Education and the parochial school authorities at the request of local canning factory, which has found it impossible to find replacements for the numerous high school students who would have to quit work with the reconvening of school.

September 1, 1966: Chaska’s Baseball Cubs didn’t win any baseball championships this season but Chaska still is the home of a champion – St. John’s Lutheran that is St. John’s won the six-team Carver County Little League title last week and were feted by parents at a picnic Saturday evening at Klein Bros. Fireman’s Park. Members of the St. john nine, coached by Harvey Gnan and Duane Lane, are: Wayne Going, Bill Schalow, Andy Lane, Jay Molnau, David Lane, Dick Schalow, Ronald Going, Jim Ittel, Bill Dressen, Randy Lieske, Allen Klein, Glen Going, and Bob Engelhardt.

