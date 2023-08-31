August 31, 1944: The opening of the Chaska schools, the public school, Guardian Angels school and St. John’s Lutheran school, originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5th, will be postponed one week, to Monday, Sept. 11th. This decision was made by the Chaska Board of Education and the parochial school authorities at the request of local canning factory, which has found it impossible to find replacements for the numerous high school students who would have to quit work with the reconvening of school.
September 1, 1966: Chaska’s Baseball Cubs didn’t win any baseball championships this season but Chaska still is the home of a champion – St. John’s Lutheran that is St. John’s won the six-team Carver County Little League title last week and were feted by parents at a picnic Saturday evening at Klein Bros. Fireman’s Park. Members of the St. john nine, coached by Harvey Gnan and Duane Lane, are: Wayne Going, Bill Schalow, Andy Lane, Jay Molnau, David Lane, Dick Schalow, Ronald Going, Jim Ittel, Bill Dressen, Randy Lieske, Allen Klein, Glen Going, and Bob Engelhardt.
September 2, 1943: Hundred per cent dental health records were made during the school year 1942–43 by pupils in four grades of Chaska Elementary School. Every pupil in grades 1, 2, 3, and 4 visited a dentist during the year and add all necessary dental work completed. In the entire elementary school, 73 per cent of the pupils completed the school year with “OK Teeth.” The figures on dental corrections were obtained from teachers’ classroom records by H.C Hall, Superintendent of Chaska Public Schools.
September 3, 1868: The fall term of our popular academy opened last Tuesday. As the service of only one teacher could be procured, only the intermediate and primary departments are open for instruction at present. As soon as a principal teacher can be procured the higher branches will be taught as usual.
September 4, 1924: September 12th is Defense Day and Pres. Coolidge and Gov. Preus have asked observance. As far as we know there is little sentiment here for such an observance, but Mayor Oberstein has the matter under consideration and if anything transpires due announcement will be given in next week’s Herald. It’s a matter that is little understood at this time.
September 5, 1935: Children of Chaska and vicinity still have a chance to secure free tickets for the State Fair, being distributed through the cooperation of the Herald with the State Fair Board. These free tickets are good for any child up to fifteen years of age on Saturday, the final day of the big exposition. They are good for admission to the grounds and to the grandstand for the special grandstand performance at 10:30 in the morning.
September 6, 1945: An amusing afternoon should be in the making when the Chaska All-Women’s Diamond Ball team will engage in a contest in competition with “The Old Timers”, an aggregation of men. The game will be played at Chaska Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon.
