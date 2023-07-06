July 6, 1939: Chaska goes on the air again at 6:30 o’clock Friday evening over radio station WCCO, St. Paul and Minneapolis. The broadcast, of a half-hour’s duration, will advertise band concerts in Chaska. Local talent, including the Chaska High School Girl’s’ Octette, Nicky’s Hilo Hawaiians, the Misses Audrey and Lorraine Lundstrom and Grace Hellriegel and Clarence Rachel, will appear on the program.
July 7, 1927: The fourth anniversary of the dedication of the new Saint John’s Lutheran Church will be celebrated next Sunday. The preacher for the day will be the Rev. Theodore Kohn of Carver at 10:45 am and the Rev. E. Bertram of St. Paul at 7:30 pm. The evening service will be English. Don’t fail to attend these impressive services. Prof. H. Ehlen will preside at the organ and his choir will sing.
July 8, 1915: You can now get the famous Kunz Oil Co.’s gasoline right from our modern Pennsylvania fill station at only 13¢ per gallon. It’s worth a little more to get the best. – Howard Habegger, Ford – Overland – Chevrolet Automobiles. Chaska, Minn.
July 9, 1964: Chaska’s City Council, in regular session Monday evening, unanimously approved the transfer of one of the city’s five liquor licenses. Monday’s council action completed a business transaction in which Robert and Mary Burkhart, owners and proprietors of Rup’s Bar and Pizza, purchased Luby’s Bar and Liquor from Casimer “Luby” and Hildred Lubansky. The change of ownership of Luby’s Bar and Liquors will become effective Monday, August 17.
July 10, 1924: Ray Barney has about completed the work of wrecking the old opera house, and thus another historic land-mark if the town passed into history. The opera house, in its day, was considered a very fine house for a town of this size. Some great social events have taken place within its confines and some notable theatrical troupes have held the boards here in the days before motion pictures were the vogue.
July 11, 1929: The annual outing of the patrons and officers of the Sugar City Co-operative Creamery will be held at Mat. Schneider’s Shore on Lake Bavaria, across from Shady Point tomorrow. A program of races has been scheduled, among which are a sack race, men’s and women’s running races and other comic competitive events. A baseball game between the Milk-Haulers and Cream Halers is also planned. In the vicinity of a thousand people are expected to be present for the afternoon.
July 12, 1956: Tentative plans for the construction of a modern span to replace the obsolete bridge over the Minnesota River just south of Chaska on Highway 41, were released recently by the Minnesota State Highway Department. Although the exact location of the new bridge is still undetermined, it will be near the site of the old bridge and will be built late 1958 or ‘59.
