July 6, 1939: Chaska goes on the air again at 6:30 o’clock Friday evening over radio station WCCO, St. Paul and Minneapolis. The broadcast, of a half-hour’s duration, will advertise band concerts in Chaska. Local talent, including the Chaska High School Girl’s’ Octette, Nicky’s Hilo Hawaiians, the Misses Audrey and Lorraine Lundstrom and Grace Hellriegel and Clarence Rachel, will appear on the program.

July 7, 1927: The fourth anniversary of the dedication of the new Saint John’s Lutheran Church will be celebrated next Sunday. The preacher for the day will be the Rev. Theodore Kohn of Carver at 10:45 am and the Rev. E. Bertram of St. Paul at 7:30 pm. The evening service will be English. Don’t fail to attend these impressive services. Prof. H. Ehlen will preside at the organ and his choir will sing.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

