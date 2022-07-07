July 7, 1927: Let’s have more local advertising next week and every week hereafter. There is little of it this week but we can delay it to the fourth. Advertising is the life of trade — it places the stamp of progressiveness on a community.
July 8, 1915: The Rex Theatre, following the announcement of Manager F. Millard of the opera house, has discontinued the weekly programs of motion pictures during the summer months, and hereafter the Rex will give but one performance a week and that on Sunday evenings. The opera house will not show motion pictures even on Sunday nights during the summer months.
July 9, 1942: Selling $105 worth of Defense stamps in about 20 minutes is what happened Saturday, July Fourth at the Brass Rail. The big sale was made during the time set aside for Defense stamps only from 12 o’clock noon until a quarter after. A proposition was made to Harry Mieseler by some of the fellows who happened to be inside. For every round that Harry “Set Up” for the house, someone would buy a book of Defense stamps.
July 10, 1958: Chaska’s City health department, speaking through Chairman Oscar H. Paschka, announced new summer hours at the Chaska City Dump early this week. Effective immediately, the local dump will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Saturday dumping hours will be from 9 am to 7 p.m. No dumping allowed at any other time.
July 11, 1901: The celebration of July 4th in Chaska was a failure owing to the opposition of Jupiter Pluvius. The Fire Department had planned a grand celebration and had everything arranged on a grand scale, but the rain during the preceding night and the threatening weather of the morning kept the people at home.
July 12, 1928: Chaska has many things to be proud of. One is an up-to-date and wide awake Fire Marshall in the person of Joe Forner. During the latter part of last week no parking zones within twenty feet of fire hydrants were established. Strips were painted in yellow to denote these zones, so that motorists may know where they shouldn’t park. Now the twin cities have nothing on Chaska along this line.
July 13, 1967: A teen-dance, sponsored by Guardian Angels School Association, will be held Wednesday, July 19, in the GA school auditorium. “The Uni-Q’s” will provide dance music. Admission will be $1 with attire mandatory. Lunch and refreshments will be available. Dancing will be from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
