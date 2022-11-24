November 24, 1910: Fresh oysters every Friday, beef by the quarter 5¢ lb. Bring in your poultry, am paying 15¢ for turkeys, 10¢ for geese, 11¢ for ducks, 10¢ for hens, veal 9¢, hogs 9¢ – C.A. Gehl.
November 25, 1965: Walt Disney’s famous movie “Mary Poppins” opens tonight (Wednesday) at the Rex Theater. The movie will play an extended five- day engagement – running through Sunday November 28. There will be one show each evening – starting at 7:45 pm, with special matinees Thanksgiving and Sunday at 3:00 pm.
November 26, 1903: There has been a great run on coal stoves this season. M. H. Muyres has already sold out two invoices of coal heaters. F. White has also received a second consignment and yet the demand continues. This is caused by the scarcity and high price of wood. Conditions have greatly changed in the past two years.
November 27, 1952: Another huge, over-capacity crowd jammed the Valley Ballroom on Friday night of last week for the Annual Chaska Fire Department Benefit Dance. Dancers were treated to a fine performance by the “Whoopee John” orchestra and a good time was had by all. On behalf of the fire department chief Butch Kocks wishes to thank all those who patronized the benefit dance and helped the firemen make it another huge success.
November 28, 1929: Coach Albert Mooney’s Chaska High Basketeers opened their season of 1929-30 in defending the championship of the Fifteenth District, which they won last year, by defeating Eden Prairie in a 24 – 10 tussle, Friday evening at that place. The 14 points difference does not indicate just what the merits of Chaska’s present squad are. The purple and gold players played a rotten game when the weak opposition which they faced is taken into consideration.
November 29, 1877: Farmers should be careful in traveling home after dark from our village, especially so if they have money upon their persons; for there are a large number of desperate persons infesting every part of this county who are bent upon robbery, pillage and murder. Be prepared to give them a few ounces of lead if necessary.
November 30, 1961: A first year youthful-appearing basketball coach is fashioning the cage fortunes at Guardian Angels High School. Andrew Regenscheid, age 23, will take the “wraps” off the 1961-62 GAH team against St. Mary’s of Waverly on the GA floor Friday evening.
