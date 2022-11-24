Herald Reports

November 24, 1910: Fresh oysters every Friday, beef by the quarter 5¢ lb. Bring in your poultry, am paying 15¢ for turkeys, 10¢ for geese, 11¢ for ducks, 10¢ for hens, veal 9¢, hogs 9¢ – C.A. Gehl.

November 25, 1965: Walt Disney’s famous movie “Mary Poppins” opens tonight (Wednesday) at the Rex Theater. The movie will play an extended five- day engagement – running through Sunday November 28. There will be one show each evening – starting at 7:45 pm, with special matinees Thanksgiving and Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society

