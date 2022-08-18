August 15, 1935: The Chaska Department was called to assist the Shakopee Department in fighting another blaze at the Mudcura Sanitarium about 11:45 Monday night. Flames in a shack in which Mexican laborers were sleeping threatened the large new barn recently constructed at the Sanitarium. Efforts of the fire-fighters checked the spread of the blaze, although the new structure started to burn.
August 16, 1945: Almost immediately at 6:00 pm on Tuesday evening, after announcement that Japan had thrown in the towel, Chaska hailed victory in a manner of rejoicing that far exceeded the end of World War I. The siren in the city hall continued to scream for more than an hour and a half. Church bells of the city’s three churches chimed the glad tidings. The city’s two fire trucks raced up and down each city block, with two men turning the siren handle and others shooting firearms.
August 17, 1876: The 15th of August is a day looked for by all nimrods with much longing. On the 14th a large number of our sporting boys left for Glencoe so as to be on the chicken grounds early in the morning of the 15th and get the first shot at the chickens. L. Streukens, F. E. DuToit and Nick Schoenburn, were among the number from Chaska. P.S. The hunters returned and if they captured any chickens we have not heard of any.
August 18, 1938: A local tennis tournament sponsored by the Chaska Tennis Club is to open next Monday, with loving cups and medals to be awarded as prizes for winners. All entries must be made at Gib’s Barber Shop or by contacting Miss Laura Ess. There is no entry fee, but all participants must be members of the club. Dues are nominal, being fifty cents for junior members and one dollar for senior members.
August 19, 1971: The Village Bottle Shop, located in Jonathan’s Village One Center, will hold its “Grand Opening” Saturday. Erv Missling and Don Bleeke, owners of the Village Bottle Shop, will serve free coffee and donuts from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. Marlow M. Moon, a new resident of Johnathan and formerly of Rapid City, South Dakota is the manager of the Village Bottle Shop.
August 20, 1936: Clarence A. Lano, proprietor of Wimpy’s Diner, yesterday took over the Shell Service Station adjacent to his business place. Mr. Lano purchased the personal property and good will from Robert Van Horick, who had been operating the place since last winter. The business will be conducted in connection with the restaurant.
August 21, 1952: A mechanical device to eliminate the need for lifting heavy bowling balls has been installed at the Eder’s Bowling Lanes, Chaska. The ball lifts, a boon to pinsetters, were installed this summer and will be in operation when the alleys open in the near future.
