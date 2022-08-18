Herald Reports

August 15, 1935: The Chaska Department was called to assist the Shakopee Department in fighting another blaze at the Mudcura Sanitarium about 11:45 Monday night. Flames in a shack in which Mexican laborers were sleeping threatened the large new barn recently constructed at the Sanitarium. Efforts of the fire-fighters checked the spread of the blaze, although the new structure started to burn.

August 16, 1945: Almost immediately at 6:00 pm on Tuesday evening, after announcement that Japan had thrown in the towel, Chaska hailed victory in a manner of rejoicing that far exceeded the end of World War I. The siren in the city hall continued to scream for more than an hour and a half. Church bells of the city’s three churches chimed the glad tidings. The city’s two fire trucks raced up and down each city block, with two men turning the siren handle and others shooting firearms.

