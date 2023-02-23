Herald Reports

February 23, 1905: The Misses Hedtke and Poppitz of Augusta, accompanied Albert Poppitz of the same place to this city Saturday. They report only two tip- overs on the trip.

February 24, 1924: At the Rex Theatre Sunday, Monday and Tuesday jive lovers will really get their money’s worth in “Thousands Cheer.” Not only will they see and hear Jose Iturbi pounding out boogie-woogie on the piano, but also Bob Crosby and his orchestra. They can also listen to Kathryn Grayson, Virginia O’Brien, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson, Lena Horn and Judy Garland.

