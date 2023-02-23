February 23, 1905: The Misses Hedtke and Poppitz of Augusta, accompanied Albert Poppitz of the same place to this city Saturday. They report only two tip- overs on the trip.
February 24, 1924: At the Rex Theatre Sunday, Monday and Tuesday jive lovers will really get their money’s worth in “Thousands Cheer.” Not only will they see and hear Jose Iturbi pounding out boogie-woogie on the piano, but also Bob Crosby and his orchestra. They can also listen to Kathryn Grayson, Virginia O’Brien, Gloria DeHaven, June Allyson, Lena Horn and Judy Garland.
February 25, 1864: It is well known that Co. “A” of the 4th Regiment, which is expected home next week, was mostly recruited in this county. Cannot the people of Chaska or Carver or both jointly, give them a fitting reception? There can be no doubt the people will hasten to do honor to the noble heroes of the bloody strife if someone will lead off.
February 26, 1953: Chaska’s Commercial Hotel was swamped with storm refugees last Friday night when a blizzard that swirled through the Northwest stranding many a traveler in our town. The facilities of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Ohnsorg’s hotel were taxed to the limit to find a warm, dry spot for more than fifty travelers who sought a place to spend the night.
February 27, 1908: The trees in the City Park have been trimmed and now the beautiful trees in the court house square are undergoing the same process. Chaska would be a beauty spot if our sidewalks and crossings were up-to-date. Sad to say they are in a deplorable condition. Let’s organize an improvement association?
February 28, 1924: The annual Masquerade Dance – the first affair of its kind to be held in the new Happ Auditorium, will take place next Monday evening and it is also marks the close of the pre-Lenten dance season. Mike’s Melodists of Hopkins, said to be a first class organization of up-to-the-minute syncopators’ will furnish the musical program.
