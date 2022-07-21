July 21, 1949: New telephone directories have been distributed by the Carver County Telephone Company. It is urged that patrons using the telephone place their calls by number instead of merely giving the name of the person you WISH TO SPEAK WITH. Calling by number speeds up the service rendered and will ease the burden of your telephone operators.
July 22, 1937: Chaska is well represented at the annual outing of Boy Scouts of Minnetonka District. The camp is known as Camp Minniska and is located twelve miles north of Cokato. In the group from the community are Harold Young, Kenneth and Richard Meuwissen, Geo. A Dutoit, Wallace Odell, Junior Rekow, Wayne Brinkman, Donald Ess, Douglas Gibson, Robert Flink and Wm. Fulton, Jr.
July 23, 1908: On the coming Sunday the Moravian congregation expects, God willing, to observe with special services, its fiftieth anniversary. There will be a German service in the morning at ten o’clock, a love-fest service in the afternoon at 2:30, to be conducted in both languages and an English service in the evening at 7:30.
July 24, 1902: When you awake in the morning feeling like the end of a misspent life, your mouth full of fur and your soul full of regrets, take Rocky Mountain Tea. Great medicine. A.J. Maerz, city druggist.
July 25, 1940: Attempting to break her own world’s record of 26 minutes and 40 second, Miss Maryland will appear at Valley Ballroom tomorrow evening, Thursday, to be frozen in a mass of ice. Miss Maryland, who received this title in a beauty contest last year, is in reality Miss Bonnie Bay. Miss Maryland will be frozen in 1400 pounds of ice and will remain as long as her body will stand it. Before and after the act there is to be dancing.
July 26, 1934: The National Dental Convention will be held at St. Paul, Aug. 6th to 10th. We would appreciate it if those patients who had planned on having dental work done that week make arrangements to have it done before or after as we are closing our offices that week--Dr. P.J. O’Loughlin, Dr. C.H. Gibson, Dr. L.A. Hartman.
July 27, 1972: Chaska Marine, a nationally recognized leader in marine and outdoor sports equipment, will hold a “Pre-Freezin’” season open house Friday and Saturday--unveiling the 1972 Arctic Cat Snowmobiles. There will be an Arctic Cat representative on hand to answer questions about the new 1973 Cat. Registration will also be held for free snowmobile suits, boots, helmets and gloves.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.