Herald Reports

July 21, 1949: New telephone directories have been distributed by the Carver County Telephone Company. It is urged that patrons using the telephone place their calls by number instead of merely giving the name of the person you WISH TO SPEAK WITH. Calling by number speeds up the service rendered and will ease the burden of your telephone operators.

July 22, 1937: Chaska is well represented at the annual outing of Boy Scouts of Minnetonka District. The camp is known as Camp Minniska and is located twelve miles north of Cokato. In the group from the community are Harold Young, Kenneth and Richard Meuwissen, Geo. A Dutoit, Wallace Odell, Junior Rekow, Wayne Brinkman, Donald Ess, Douglas Gibson, Robert Flink and Wm. Fulton, Jr.

Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.

