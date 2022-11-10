Herald Reports

November 10, 1921: In conformity with the act of congress and the Proclamation of the President, P.H. Simons, Mayor of the city of Chaska, acting upon the request of the business men of the city, ask the observance of Armistice Day, Friday Nov. 11th, by the closing of every business house in the city between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. during which time it will be well to pause and render homage to those who gave their all during the World War.

November 11, 1982: The construction of the local cable TV system is nearing completion. Installation of cable TV in Chaska homes will begin December 15, the system turn on date. Approximately 35 hook-ups per day will be scheduled to allow installations to progress as rapidly as possible. Chaska residents will be receiving brochures in the mail this week to explain the kind of cable service available.

