November 10, 1921: In conformity with the act of congress and the Proclamation of the President, P.H. Simons, Mayor of the city of Chaska, acting upon the request of the business men of the city, ask the observance of Armistice Day, Friday Nov. 11th, by the closing of every business house in the city between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. during which time it will be well to pause and render homage to those who gave their all during the World War.
November 11, 1982: The construction of the local cable TV system is nearing completion. Installation of cable TV in Chaska homes will begin December 15, the system turn on date. Approximately 35 hook-ups per day will be scheduled to allow installations to progress as rapidly as possible. Chaska residents will be receiving brochures in the mail this week to explain the kind of cable service available.
November 12, 1896: Everything moves along smoothly since election. Now let’s all be friends once more and forget the election.
November 13, 1969: Chaska’s city council unanimously approved a plan to erect a lighted hockey rink at Lions Park at Tuesday evening’s council meeting following a presentation by Lions, Roy Butler and Warren Busch. The proposed hockey rink measuring 85’ by 200’ would have “plank” boards, cages and be lighted. The Chaska Lions will purchase the “Boards” and cages and be in charge of erecting same. The city of Chaska will erect and provide lighting.
November 14, 1872: After many years of talk and agitation, the public square in this village has finally been fenced in. Trees in sufficient quantities, to properly set off and decorate the square, should be planted this fall. It will eventually add greatly to the appearance of our already village.
November 15, 1906: Over 350 wagon loads of sugar beets were received at the factory last Friday. The congestion there was so great that the farmers were unable to unload promptly. Saturday there was a let up to give the factory a chance to clear the bus.
November 16, 1876: The school board met last Saturday afternoon and resolved to re-engage the services of the present corps of teachers. Prof. Taylor, Principal, salary $75. per month; D. Kerker salary $45. per month; Mrs Stoughton, salary $45. per month; total $180. per month or $1,620 for nine months, the length of our school year.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.