Ice sculptures have returned to Firemen's Park.
The six sculptures are a part of downtown Chaska’s "Ice Gardens," according to Chaska Communication Manager Kevin Wright.
It is really awesome to have the ice sculptures come back this year after a successful debut last year. These types of attractions really do wonders bringing people to downtown Chaska, and it’s great to see the partnership between Chaska Parks and Recreation and Downtown Chaska," Wright stated.
The Ice Gardens officially open Feb. 18 and will remain until melted.
The sculptures, presented by GetKnitevents.com and Minnesota Ice include:
- A snowman
- A sculpture honoring the 2021 Chaska Hawks Girls Basketball state champs
- Pikachu
- Prince symbol
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Chase from Paw Patrol
As a part of opening weekend, the Chaska Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Downtown Chaska Business Alliance to host "Sunday Funday" 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20. There will be music, food, bonfires and ice skating.
"It may seem strange to say that I want it to stay below freezing for a while, but it would be great to see these sculptures stay up for a while so that our community has more time to enjoy them," Wright said.