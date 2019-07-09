Jay Molnau was recently presented with the George C. Klein award from the Chaska Rotary Club.
The award is given to honor outstanding service to the community, and to people who live the Rotary motto “Service Above Self.”
“President (Rick) Ness commented that Jay represented the values of the award and didn’t volunteer for recognition or accolades, rather he volunteered his time and energy because it was the right thing to do,” according to a press release.
Molnau is an active volunteer with several community groups, including the Chaska Lions Club, St John’s Lutheran Church, the Chaska Cubs amateur baseball team, Chaska Historical Society, and the Carver County Red Cross.
Molnau is a lifelong resident of Chaska and worked for Carver County Public Works for over 30 years.
Molnau has been a member of Chaska American Legion for 47 years and served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1972 to 1978. He also served two terms on the Carver County Parks Commission.