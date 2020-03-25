On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz extended the closure of all schools across the state until Monday, May 4, 2020.
The initial executive order gave schools two weeks to prepare for the potential of distance learning beginning Monday, March 30. And that is exactly what will happen for Eastern Carver County Schools.
An update from District 112 stated:
This is going to be a learning process – and an adjustment – for all of us, teachers, students, and parents alike. We’re in this together, and we’ll get through it together, but that’s going to require some patience as we work through the inevitable challenges in the process.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Here is information provided by Clint Christopher, District 112 Superintendent:
School- and Teacher-Specific Communication About Distance Learning
Families will receive communication from your school yet this week. Starting on Monday, March 30, you will receive communication from your student's teachers about what distance learning will look like. This will include information about systems, structures and routines.
As time passes and both teachers and students adapt and learn how to better use distance learning, these systems will likely evolve. Changes will be part of regular communication between schools and parents.
Parents enrolled in StormHawks half-day and full-day preschool programs will receive a separate email in the next few days about Early Childhood Program Distance Learning Plans.
Response Time
We know, especially as distance learning gets underway, that you’ll likely have questions. Being responsive and supportive of our families is a top priority. The goal of our teachers will be to respond on the same day to questions received between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Questions received after 3 p.m. will most likely be answered on the next distance learning school day.
Attendance
As with a "normal" school day, the expectation remains that all students attend school via distance learning on a daily basis. This does not mean that a school day in your house looks like it would at school; you know best the time frame that works for your student(s) and family. You will be asked to confirm that your child is attending and participating in distance learning every school day. If your child is unable to participate on a given day due to illness or other family reasons, we ask that you notify the school in the same way you would for an absence from school.
Kindergarten: parents will receive an email on the first day of distance learning from your school communicating the attendance procedure for kindergarten students.
Grade 1-12 students: Guidance for using the attendance system is available here. (Student Directions for the Distance Learning Attendance System). Student will "Mark Attendance each school day between 6 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on the Chromebook or Personal Device from the link (https://apps.district112.org/attendance/). This link will be provided on the student landing page as well as from teachers within their Google Classrooms.
As a reminder, parents must call in their students if they don’t "attend" on a specific day. If you do not report your child absent, you will receive a follow-up call from your child’s school.
Setting Up Routines and Structures
We know that routine is important, whether at home or at school. Creating structure at home is one of the best things you can do to support your children in their learning during this time. Teachers will be providing guidance around schedules and expectations tailored to grade level and courses. We have also provided resources on supporting distance learning at home to support your family with this process.
Tech Support
We know there may be questions or hurdles around access to technology or other technology-based needs. We’ve provided a number of resources here. For other support, contact your child’s teacher or school office directly.
Additional Resources
We have compiled a number of resources to support families in distance learning, access to meals, and other areas here:
Nutrition Services
We will continue to provide meals through the long-term closure to any children under the age of 19 who need them. Meals will be distributed at Clover Ridge Elementary and Riverview Terrace from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays or by delivery upon request.
On Mondays, we will distribute meals for Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesdays we will distribute meals for Wednesday-Friday. If families have already requested delivery, that request carries over and they do not need to contact us again.
Families can contact us at with questions for to request delivery at 952-556-6150 or at Nutrition@District112.org