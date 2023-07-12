Step into the world of the Dakota people through a new augmented reality exhibit at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum called the Dakota Sacred Hoop Walk.
Marlena Myles, a Twin Cities digital artist and member of the Spirit Lake Dakota Tribe, was able to bring interactive Dakota culture and history to anyone with a smartphone in a five-stop digital and audio exhibition.
“We’re teaching people about this place through a Dakota lens,” said Wendy DePaolis, curator of art and sculpture at the Arboretum.
Myles designed the digital art for the exhibit after visiting the land at the Arboretum and picking the most inspirational location. She created art in tandem with the land to best share Dakota thoughts and philosophies.
The exhibit starts in the Harrison Sculpture Garden with a digital spirit dancer sculpture and ends at the ornamental grass collection with a digital sculpture of Kiciuzapi. Visitors are taken through the different stops, narrated by Wohpe, a spirit of peace, on the Revelo AR app.
The walk-through includes the digital images, as well as audio from various Dakota members telling stories of the land and people.
- Stop 1: "High Point" starts the walk in the Harrison Sculpture Garden.
- Stop 2: "Maple & Red Cedar" marks the arrival of spring.
- Stop 3: "Mighty Oak" celebrates a majestic tree of life.
- Stop 4: "Pine Trees" is nestled in a peaceful grove.
- Stop 5: "Sacred Hoop" concludes the walk in the Ornamental Grass Collection at the "Kiciuzapi" sculpture.
“[Wohpe] ends with a really hopeful message to add step five, which is all about what we can still do to save the animals, plants and what we can do to really save the Earth,” DePaolis said. “It gives some practical ideas too about not breaking the Sacred Hoop, which is a connection to the Earth, but it’s also a connection between individuals and people and communities.”
Myles worked with Minneapolis-based tech studio Pixel Farm to bring the art, stories and audio to live digitally on the Arboretum’s land. She is proud of the way this exhibit came together to explain ancient traditions with new technology.
"A lot of the determination as to how long something like this stays on site will depend on how many people are using it and enjoying it," DePaolis said. A good turnout for this digital installation will ensure more experimental exhibits like this will happen at the Arboretum in the future, she added.
The grand opening for the exhibition took place on June 25 with hoop dancing by the Sampson Bros., storytelling from Fern Renville and Indigenous food and other vendors.
“During the process the Arboretum made admission free for Indigenous people,” Myles said. “It was a way that I could bring the community to the space that maybe financial hardship kept them from accessing. I was really happy that through my art I made land accessible to Native people and Native teachings and doing it in a really positive and collaborative way.”
General daily admission is waived for Indigenous people if a reservation is made by calling (612) 301-6775.
Myles noted that some Dakota Tribe members said that the grand opening was a “really great, positive experience” and that it was “the best day ever.”
“This augmented reality helps non-native people actually see the world through our eyes,” Myles said. “We felt like we were understood, that people really got why we’re there… For me, it proves that art can do a lot. It can bring the community together. It can elevate Native voices.”
Myles went on to explain that, traditionally, Indigenous people use the land as a teacher.
“We use art as storytelling and have oral traditions,” she said. “We have our relationship with the natural world where we see them as relatives… I want everybody living in Minnesota to have a little bit of our understanding so that they treat the Earth in a good way.”
Myles will continue spreading the stories and voices of the Dakota communities through her augmented reality exhibits. She was recently awarded a $75,000 Joyce Award to create augmented reality public artwork through Franconia Sculpture Park, as well as a $50,000 Knight Foundation Arts + Tech Fellowship to continue her work.