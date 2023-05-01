April showers bring May flowers — and May Markets at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Over 100 vendors of all sorts will be selling their goods amongst the gardens of blooming flowers during the weekends in May.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
April showers bring May flowers — and May Markets at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.
Over 100 vendors of all sorts will be selling their goods amongst the gardens of blooming flowers during the weekends in May.
Vendors will be selling goods such as candles, jewelry, art, desserts, tea, wood creations and more.
“I love garden art, so I love to see those artists come out because I want to personally buy that stuff,” said Wendy Composto, signature events manager at the Arboretum, of her favorite parts of the markets. “I love jams and jellies, there’s chocolate here, maple syrup, so much fun stuff. We have something for everybody.”
While some vendors will be there every weekend, there are those that will only be at one or two weekends.
“If people have their favorite vendor, chances are that they will be back because they love to come out to the Arboretum because the clientele here are so open and excited to shop,” Composto said.
This is the third year of the event, each day potentially bringing in anywhere from 1,000-4,000 people depending on how the weather is that day.
“This whole event was really brought on by COVID, because we were looking for something to do that was outside when everything was so scary inside,” Composto said.
Since the May Markets are accessible under general daily admission, attendees can also take the opportunity to explore the full 1,200 acres that the Arboretum has to offer.
“People can walk and see the vendors, but also see the tulips and everything else that is blooming. The vendors will really not be in the way of seeing anything blooming,” assured Composto. “It’s not the typical spring, things are a little bit late, but things are blooming.”
But the one upside to this is that “the tulips will probably be blooming until the end of May Markets versus being done by the middle,” Composto added.
During the May Markets, visitors will also have the opportunity to view the Rainflower Project at the Lilac Walk, an art installation of 675 ceramic tulips made by artist Damien Wolf to honor those who have been affected by suicide.
“Each one represents one person who dies by suicide in Minnesota each year,” Composto said. “It’s really about talking about suicide and helping people get help if they need it.”
Those that attend on Saturday, May 6 will have the chance to hear from a student musical ensemble from Breck High School’s BATO BATO! The marimba and percussion-based group is “deeply rooted in Latin rhythms and the Shona music of Zimbabwe,” according to the BATO BATO! website.
“They’re just fun to listen to, they’ll be playing in the Perennial Garden Overlook,” Composto said.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.