Editor’s note: This story discusses suicide. If you or people you know are at risk of self-harm, call or text 988 for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.
What started as a means of navigating grief and healing for Plymouth-based artist Damien Wolf has turned into an impactful traveling installation.
Wolf’s close friend and business partner died by suicide in 2017, leading him to his pottery wheel to process and ultimately to a project bigger than himself.
“Pottery is my happy place, I can get rid of stress and anxiety,” Wolf said. “As I started doing it, I wanted to do something more meaningful and it turned into The Rainflower Project.”
Visitors to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will have a chance to experience Wolf’s work for a second year in a row at the Lilac Walk until May 31. It is included in general daily admission.
The installation consists of 675 handmade yellow, white and black ceramic flowers on metal stakes to honor those who have been impacted by suicide, remember those who have died by suicide and acknowledge survivors.
“The rainflower is meant to be outside, it’s meant to get weathered… the raindrops are symbolic of the struggles and the tears and the grief that people experience,” Wolf said.
The yellow flowers symbolize the light, the good days; the white flowers symbolize hope and remembrance; and the few black ones strewn about the installation represent the dark moments. Each flower is uniquely crafted, representative of the individual personalities of those who have been lost.
The number of flowers is an approximate average of the number of people who die by suicide in Minnesota each year.
“The goal of it is to help make it easier to draw awareness around suicide prevention and positive mental health,” Wolf said.
He hopes that visitors see the installation and “get a sense of what it means, what it looks like, to have all those people in a room.”
For the artist, the personal meaning of this installation goes beyond the loss of his close friend. Wolf’s parents died by murder suicide when he was young, he also lost several friends to suicide in high school — putting suicide prevention at the top of his mind.
“I just always lived with suicide as a thing in my life… unfortunately it really does affect almost everyone at some point in their life,” he said.
There were 808 suicides in Minnesota in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention reports that it’s the 12th leading cause of death in Minnesota. As it’s broken down, it’s the second leading cause of death in Minnesota for ages 10-24 and 25-34; fourth for ages 35-44, sixth for ages 45-54; ninth for 55-64 and 18th for 65+.
“As somebody works their way through their anxiety and depression and gets back to a point where they feel healthy again, those people should wear that with a badge of honor… They should be proud of that and people should acknowledge it, as opposed to it being kept quiet,” Wolf said.
Green, weather-proof tags are available at the installation for viewers to write a positive message or a name on in honor of someone who either died by suicide or has struggled with mental health.
Wolf reported that last year there were over 2,000 tags on the 675 flowers at the Arboretum’s installation.
“For me, that engagement with the community is humbling, and it underscores how many people are truly affected,” Wolf said.
While the project started out as a way to help Wolf process his own grief, the installation has grown far beyond the original intent. He’s been able to have “thousands of conversations” with people who come to the display.
Wolf emphasized the importance of having these conversations “because suicide is often not talked about.”
“There’s a stigma around it and what needs to happen is people need to acknowledge how people die and then talk about — and, more so, talking about it ahead of time,” Wolf said, who went on to say he has another family member who is currently dealing with anxiety and depression.
“I honestly believe the reason he’s here today is because he was willing to talk about it with us, because we were willing to listen, not judge, and be there and help get through every single step, every single day,” Wolf said.
Wolf hopes he can continue to spread his message of prevention and awareness through The Rainflower Project in as many places as he can. He also speaks in schools, churches and other small groups about mental health and suicide prevention.
“If you have a passion in life, ensure that you make time to do it, it might be knitting, sewing, woodworking, wielding or whatever it is, that’s just a part of mental health. It’s a part of giving yourself time to do something that is healing or positive as opposed to our daily grind,” Wolf advised.
Resources on suicide prevention are available through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Suicide Awareness Voices of Education.