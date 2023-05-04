After a long winter of being cooped up indoors, excitedly watching all the snow melt, and then watching it snow several more times, few things feel better than moving off the couch and into the sun.
The fitness instructors at the Chaska Community Center are taking it one step further once again for their 2023 summer class offerings that also stay right on trend.
“So often what we like to do in the summertime is try to bring some classes outdoors, just to get the mental health benefits of being outdoors as well as getting physical activity,” said Missy Goff, fitness supervisor at the Chaska Community Center.
Goff sees a wide range of ages for these classes, anywhere from the 25–70 age range.
“Anybody can do our workouts,” she added, only encouraging individuals to bring their own yoga mat. “It’s you versus you when it comes to how hard you want to work and push yourself… we all look different, we are at different levels, we can make this class for you.”
PiYo in the Park, a free, fast paced cardio workout with flowing Yoga movements to burn fat and sculpt muscles, will take place on Fridays 8:30–9:30 a.m. at Firemen’s Park on June 2, 9, 16, 23, July 7, 21 and 28.
“I often like to say Pilates and yoga on steroids, because it has up-tempo music, it has cardio in it… so it’s a class that will definitely increase your heart rate but also strengthen and tone your body,” Goff said.
She added that attendance usually reaches around 25–30 people per class.
Goff describes Yoga in the Park as a “non-purist” yoga that focuses on the “mindful practice of the physical pose with nature and its surroundings.”
It will take place Mondays from 7–8 p.m. at Firemen’s Park on June 5, 12, 19, 26, July 10, 17, 24 and 31.
Barre Blend, an ongoing class held on Wednesdays from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at the Chaska Community Center, is a total body workout of yoga, pilates and functional fitness training movements. While Goff describes it as having a low intensity format, “you are sure to feel the burn.”
The class was first added to the schedule in February, and has since moved to the larger studio due to how many people attend. She attributes the popularity of the class to how it “incorporates movements from not only yoga or Pilates, and also has that strength training benefit.”
The American College of Sports Medicine’s study on the top 10 fitness trends for 2023 identified strength training with free weights, body weight training, functional fitness training, outdoor activities and high-intensity as some of the top trends.
“The benefits of barre, Pilates and yoga format include better posture, improved endurance, increased muscular strength and, most of all, it’s gentle on the joints,” Goff said.
Goff recommends following the CCC Fitness and Wellness group on Facebook to keep up with weather updates and all things fitness.