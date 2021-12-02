One hundred deaths from COVID-19 were newly reported Dec. 1, 2021, a stark increase as the state continues to have one of the highest percentage of confirmed positive cases in the country.
The Minnesota Department of Health did not process deaths for Nov. 25 and 26.
In total, the first 28 days of November saw 628 deaths statewide contributed to COVID. As of Nov. 28, 9,482 total deaths from the virus have occurred.
Only November and December 2020, and January 2021, saw more deaths from COVID in the state of Minnesota during a month.
Three deaths came from Carver County residents, two in the 70-to-74 years old range, and a third from 90-to-94 years old.
Scott County had five deaths, including one as young as 55-to-59 years old. Other deaths ranged in ages from 65-to-69, 75-to-79, and two from 80-to-84.
Of the 100 reported deaths, four cases were among adults aged 49 and younger.
Also of note, 19 deaths came in long-term care facilities or assisted living.
The positivity rate across the state is 6.4% with Carver and Scott counties slightly higher at 7.2% and 7.6%.
"We’ve seen a steady increase in seven-day case rates since July 1, likely due to the Delta variant. We’ve also recorded more cases among our younger residents, primarily in those 0-11 years old who were, until recently, ineligible for vaccinations," Dr. Richard Scott, deputy division director of health services for Carver County, said. "Last year when we had a similar spike in cases, kids -- for the most part -- weren’t attending school in person. Obviously, the state and local school districts prioritized in-person learning models this year, and rightfully so. But this year, with kids in school, we’ve seen cases disproportionately impact that population segment."
Dr. Scott said, thankfully, they have yet to see any severe disease impacts among children, at least in the short term.
"But we think, both in our county and statewide, these larger case numbers in younger residents leads to community transmission to our elderly population, who seem to have more severe impacts from the Delta variant," Dr. Scott said.
OMICRON FEARS
As the first case of the omicron variant was reported in the U.S. this week, and the first confirmed case in Minnesota was reported Dec. 2, the Minnesota Department of Health said in a release on Nov. 29 that "the most important thing we can do to prepare is to ensure everyone is vaccinated."
The variant was found through the MDH variant surveillance program. Having a robust virus surveillance system in place allowed MDH to quickly identify Omicron once it entered the state and made it more likely that Minnesota would be among the first states to find the variant.
"Since the beginning of this pandemic, Minnesota’s nation-leading genome sequencing infrastructure and strong testing network have allowed the state to quickly track the COVID-19 virus and better understand its spread," said Governor Tim Walz. "This news is concerning, but it is not a surprise. We know that this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world. Minnesotans know what to do to keep each other safe now — get the vaccine, get tested, wear a mask indoors, and get a booster. Together, we can fight this virus and help keep Minnesotans safe."
Much is yet known bout Omicron, and whether it is as contagious as the Delta variant, the culprit for higher hospitalizations and over-capacity in many ICUs across the state of Minnesota.
"Right now, there’s so much we don’t know about Omicron. Other variants have happened without large-scale impacts. Obviously, that hasn’t been the case with Delta, though. What we do know is that the mitigation strategies of wearing a mask while in indoor, public spaces, maintaining physical distance, staying home when sick and receiving your vaccinations all help protect yourself and each other against the virus. Regular testing also helps people know if they have the virus, which is why we continue to operate our saliva-based testing location at the Waconia Event Center on Wednesdays and Fridays. The Federal and State governments are also working to make home-based, rapid testing kits more widely available and affordable," Dr. Scott said.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said more would be known about the Omicron strain in two to four weeks as scientists grow and test lab samples of the virus.
"We still are very concerned about Delta. While overall cases in the county declined very recently, this could be because of decreased testing over the holidays. The data indicates that vaccinations provide a strong measure of protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death. We encourage residents to get vaccinated, and to receive a booster dose if they’re eligible, meaning six months from receiving their last dose and over 18 years of age, although we expect 16- and 17-year old kids soon to have eligibility for boosters, too," Dr. Scott said.
VACCINE FOR KIDS
Carver County Public Health held three November vaccine clinics targeted for youth aged 5 to 17. All three filled up within an hour of opening of registration; a total of 291 kids receiving their first dose.
One hundred youth are registered for a Dec. 21 clinic at Chaska Middle School West.
"Antidotally, we have heard from parents how grateful they are for the chance to get their kids vaccinated. We had children return for their second dose last night that were terrified the first time and said, 'It wasn’t bad and I want to be healthy.' We had a child state, 'I do this to have the disease go away!'" Samantha Downs, Carver County community health and promotion supervisor, said.