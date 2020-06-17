D'Artagnan Scott-James Schlagel, a 23-year-old from Norwood Young America, died after a two-car crash Tuesday night in Victoria, the Minnesota State Patrol confirmed.
Around 7:45 p.m. at Highway 5 and Park Drive, a pickup truck struck Schlagel's 1997 Buick Rivera as he made a U-turn. The two cars were both driving eastbound.
The 2019 Chevy Silverado, driven by 39-year-old Reid Douglas Larson of Isanti, T-boned the Buick on the driver's side, the state patrol said.
The Silverado "went off the road after the crash" while the Buick stayed in the intersection. Schlagel was taken by ambulance to the Two Twelve Medical Center.
Larson had injuries that were not life-threatening. Alcohol was suspected to be involved, according to the state patrol.
The patrol said neither were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The Chevy's airbag went off and the Buick's did not. The road was dry, the patrol said.