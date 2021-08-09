A 5-year-old died Saturday in "what is believed to be an accidental drowning," according to the Chaska Police Department.
At about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, the department responded to the report of the missing child near the 800 block of Walnut Place. According to officers, the child likely walked away from a home.
The department "immediately" began the search and found the child unconscious in the Brickyard Clayhole, a lake just east of Highway 41 in downtown Chaska. First responders performed life-saving efforts at the lake before the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
The child was pronounced dead at the hospital, the department said.
"This was a tragedy," Police Chief Ryan Seibert said. "We all grieve when a life is lost, and our thoughts are with the family during this time."
Assisting at the scene were the Chaska Fire Department, Carver County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Mdewakanton Public Safety Department, and the Minnesota Search and Rescue Dog Association.
The department said responders also used search-and-rescue dogs, a helicopter, a drone, and "extensive" on-foot searching.
The Chaska Police Department is actively investigating the incident, it said.