The premise is simple. Paint some rocks, hide the rocks in public places well traveled, have people come upon them with a special message.
A group of Carver County residents took the idea from the Facebook page, Minnesota Rocks, making it their own locally.
Paint the names of every senior from Chanhassen, Chanhassen, Holy Family Catholic, and Southwest Christian high school senior.
Nearly 1,000 rocks, one for every senior. Their first name with the message, "You matter."
One of the rock organizers, Matthew Udermann, currently has the rocks and a large banner with all of the senior names in his front yard at 2347 Kelm Street in Chaska. Come find your name, take home your rock, he said.
"We celebrate YOU, the class of 2020. YOU are our future. Future teachers, plumbers, electricians, doctors, lawyers, elected officials, inventors, business owners, and so many more. Whatever your next chapter, remember - you matter," the banner states.