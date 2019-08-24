Bagheera, a classy black female, and her brother Jimi, nap and play together. She watches for you at the window, ankle rubs and loves to play with toys. She enjoys petting and having her very soft fur brushed and will purr on contact with a trusted person. Bagheera is quiet until meal time. She is friendly with known folks and initially shy of strangers, but will check them out. A serviceman stationed in the Middle East befriended the kittens, born in 2016, and when the tour of duty was over, arranged for them to be sent to the USA for adoption. Bagheera hides when around high-energy kids and their unpredictability. She will blossom best in a calm household with kids over age 9. Bagheera and Jimi are bonded: $200 adoption fee for the pair.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet-checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.
Marcella is a 43-pound, 2-year-old Lab/pit bull mix female. She came into our rescue from down south, so scared and underweight. Well, this sweet girl has really made such huge progress since then! Her foster mom said she is a complete love bug! She is very eager to learn new things, is housetrained, and also good with kids and other dogs — she loves to play with the resident dogs! Her adoption fee is $350 which includes a general exam, all shots and microchip. Who can resist a love bug?
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.