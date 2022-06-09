In February 2019, the Boy Scouts became Scouts BSA and opened its doors for girls to join the organization.
Now, three years later, Abigail Moldenhauer of Troop 5174 is the first female in Chaska to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, according to Northern Star Scouting, headquartered in St. Paul.
“It still feels surreal,” Moldenhauer said. “I was very, very proud that I worked hard enough to actually be able to become an Eagle Scout in a very, very short amount of time.”
According to official Scouts BSA statistics from 2019, only 8% of scouts earn Eagle Scout ranking, the highest rank within the organization.
Eagle Scouts run in the Moldenhauer family. Her father, Kevin, is an Eagle Scout and the troop leader for Troop 5174; her oldest brother achieved Eagle Scout in 2019; and her youngest brother hopes to achieve his in five years. Her mother, Colleen Moldenhauer, serves as troop committee chair.
While anyone can join Scouts BSA, the boys are in Troop 3174 and the girls are in Troop 5174.
“The boys and the girls troops are linked,” Colleen Moldenhauer said. “The girls are allowed to do things on their own with their scoutmaster if they want, or they can join with the boys and half the time, a majority of the time, we just joined the boys because it was easier to join them in activities.”
Troop 3174 Scoutmaster Mark LaBaw is proud of Moldenhauer’s major achievement.
“When the Boy Scouts opened the scouting experience to the females, she jumped in with both feet and said, ‘I’m going to be the first Eagle Scout in Chaska.’ She set her goals and she knew exactly what dates she had to meet,” LaBaw said.
In order to get to this point, Moldenhauer had to attain 21 merit badges, and complete a community service project.
“I made raised gardens for Talheim here in Chaska; I made two of them,” Moldenhauer said. “I made them with timber wood so that they would handle the weather better. I made them wheelchair accessible, obviously, so that way [residents] could just roll onto the comfy patio and plant stuff if they wanted to.”
Earning this challenging rank was no easy task for Moldenhauer, as she only had three years to do it.
“Normally you join scouts when you’re 11, so you have from 11 to 18 to work your way up … I debated on whether or not I wanted to join just because I was 15 at the time and you have to get your Eagle Scout at 18,” Moldenhauer said. “I wasn’t sure if I had enough time to get this done, since I’m joining really late in the game now.”
COVID added another challenge. “It kind of hurt a little bit because we couldn’t have meetings in-person,” Colleen Moldenhauer said. “We had to do a lot of stuff online and trying to get merit badges and stuff was hard for anyone.”
On top of “Eagling out” during a pandemic, Abigail Moldenhauer was also wrapping up her senior year at Chaska High School and being a dancer and assistant teacher at the Chaska Dance Center. “It’s been quite a journey,” Moldenhauer said.
With everything going on, Moldenhauer remained optimistic. Her favorite quote that carried her through scouts is, “I think that’s a good idea.”
She is considering the possibility of coming back occasionally to continue working with the scouts after high school.
“I talked to her a little bit about coming back and being the assistant scoutmaster for the girl troop that’s coming up,” LaBaw said.
Moldenhauer will be heading off to Normandale Community College in the fall and is thankful for the skills she has gained throughout scouts.
“I definitely have a lot of leadership skills both from my dance and from scouts that I can incorporate into my future endeavors,” Moldenhauer said.
The new Eagle Scout encourages those thinking about joining scouts to “not be afraid to just jump headfirst into it.”
“Even if you don’t want to get Eagle, you don’t have to, it’s not required,” said her mother Colleen Moldenhauer. “It’s a fun experience to make new friends, new adventures and see things from a different point of view.”
Moldenhauer will have her official Court of Honor, a celebration to recognize her reaching the highest Scouting rank, sometime in late summer/early fall.