Carver County native Addie Miller is running for District 47 in the Minnesota State Senate as a DFL candidate.
Miller was born and raised in Carver County, growing up in Victoria and attending schools in Chaska. She now trains horses on a family farm in Watertown and works as a committee administrator at the Minnesota House of Representatives, according to a press release.
"Addie is deeply proud of her Carver County roots and vows to take her life experiences as a lawyer, horse trainer, committee administrator, and bartender to the Capitol to fight for Carver County," states a press release.
"Residents of Carver County deserve lawmakers that represent them, the people, rising above party politics to better the lives of everyone in our community. Addie is running to give the people of Carver County a voice. Not just a voice of normalcy, but a voice of earnestness, trust, and progress in bringing the best policy decisions back to Carver County and its people," the release stated.
“Carver County is my forever home, and I know how much it means to all of us who live and work here. The time is now that we do something meaningful and productive for every single person who has the privilege of calling Carver County, home," Miller stated, in a press release.
The District 47 Senate seat is currently held by retiring lawmaker Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska). There are two GOP candidates also vying for the position, Tom Funk and Julia Coleman.
For more information about Miller, visit www.addieformn.com.