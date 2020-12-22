Adrian is a sweet brown Tabby domestic shorthair kitten, 10 months old, who is still getting used to people. He’s very playful, loves toys, and absolutely loves other cats — he kind of relies on them as cat role models! Fairly shy, he needs a home that will work with him and allow him time to be comfortable. Adrian has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.