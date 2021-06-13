Chaska American Legion Post 57 recently awarded five Chaska High School students with an American Legion Chaska Post 57 Scholarship.
Each recipient receives $750 toward their college tuition next fall, according to an American Legion Post 57 press release. This year’s recipients are Dominique Sosa, Lucas Schmidt, Ethan Brenny, Rand Bovard and William Gregory.
Students from throughout the Chaska community submitted entries for the scholarship, and criteria included the student’s GPA, community involvement and financial need. "Congratulations to these fine young adults on their achievements," the release stated.
Chartered by Congress in 1919, the American Legion is a patriotic veterans organization focusing on service to veterans, servicemembers, and communities. Its vision statement is “The American Legion: Veterans Strengthening America.” This is accomplished by following the following value principles: A veteran is a veteran; selfless service; American values and patriotism; family and community engagement; advancing the vision; honoring those who came before us.
For more information about joining, donating, or volunteering with the American Legion, contact Commander Gary Van Eyll at 612-723-1048.