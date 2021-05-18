Looking for an outgoing, buff/orange tabby male cat with a very friendly personality? Anchovy will fit the bill. He enjoys the attention of strangers, kind kids, plus is OK with mellow dogs and cats, after proper introductions. The vet said he was about 1-1/2 years old and was surrendered to rescue. Anchovy will wind around your ankles until he gets attention. He is fine being picked up and lap sits for quite a while. He plays with toy mice and wand toys. Anchovy enjoys brushing and petting. When tired of petting he’ll gently nip you, so he’s best with kids over age 8. He eats canned food only, tested positive for heartworm (no symptoms), and takes a monthly topical medication. Do you have room in your heart for him?
To give it a home contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID and are neutered/spayed.
Cordelia is a black and white domestic shorthair female, named after an English rose known for its elegance and delicate nature. Her tuxedo markings are purr-fect since it makes her rather elegant looking, don't you think? All she needs is a top hat and cane and she’s dressed for dinner. Did we tell you that she loves to eat and has very dainty manners? She’s very sweet and loves to get tummy rubs too! Cordelia has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Bring some elegance into your life with this classy gal!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.