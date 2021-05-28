Over his 37 years as an excavator for utility service lines, Joel Kassen has come across many unique and “interesting items” buried beneath the surface.
About 11 months ago, while digging a sewer line in the area where the current Kwik Trip is in Carver, Kassen came across pieces of wood which he knew shouldn’t be 18 feet below ground level.
“I noticed some smaller pieces of wood and as I got down farther, I saw the layout of a bigger log,” the Goodhue resident said. “Then I paid more attention to what it might be. I was kind of trying to expose it a little and then I just plucked out the biggest piece so I could and set it off to the side.”
He later took it with him to his brother Gary Kassen’s home in Chanhassen.
It was there that the brothers, who both have an interest in glacial history, realized they were possibly on to something quite unique.
Gary Kassen contacted Timothy Whitfeld, collections manager for the herbarium at the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum. Whitfeld sent the wood to the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California to be radiocarbon dated. Results in February indicated the artifacts, likely spruce, were about 14,000 years old.
One piece, about 2 feet long and about 6 inches in diameter, according to Gary Kassen, is now at the Carver County Historical Society as the oldest item in its collection. A smaller piece is at the Bell Museum.
“It was just pure grey, dark clay for 18 feet after removing the topsoil. All of a sudden there was wood down that deep,” Joel Kassen recalls. “I’m familiar with the glacial deposits because I run into it all the time with what I do. I figured the tree was a glacial deposit, but it’s a mystery where that tree actually came from.”
Kassen said he tried not to make it obvious to his co-workers about plucking the wood out of the hole.
“They probably would have thought I was goofy or something,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve always tried to keep my eye out for stuff, like rocks and things with unique shapes; things that might have tumbled around in the glaciers.”
The two pieces of wood were waterlogged when found June 24, Gary Kassen said, adding that he kept them in his garage about a month before contacting U of M officials. By then, the wood had dried, twisted, shrunk and firmed.
“I like history and my hobby is woodworking, so finding a piece of wood buried in the ground, an ancient kind of wood, really piqued my interest in both areas,” Kassen said. “I could tell by looking at the wood that it was different than any kind of wood I have ever worked with.
“Joel stays with me when he’s working in this area, so when he showed up that day with that wood, we both thought it was something special,” Kassen said. “We were right.”
Scientific records estimate Carver County was covered in glaciers about 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. As ice sheets melted, glaciers deposited items they had collected as they moved.
Jeremy Murray, curator of collections for the Carver County Historical Society, said “it’s exciting to have such an item” to exhibit. “It’s certainly the oldest piece we have.”
It’s expected that an anatomical study will be done on the Bell Museum piece, in part to accurately identify the wood’s species.
“We have quite a story to tell,” Gary Kassen said. “You just never know what you might find if you’re looking.”