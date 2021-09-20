The 17th Annual Jon "Just Get ER Done" Memorial Motorcycle Ride is Sunday Sept. 26, leaving from McKnight Park, 110400 Pioneer Trail, Chaska.
Registration for the ride begins at noon with the 100-mile ride leaving the park at 1 p.m. and returning to the park at 4 p.m. for a brief ministry update and dinner. In place of a standard registration fee, free-will donations will be taken. More info at www.jonjust.com.
Jon Just was a 2000 graduate of Chaska High School who died at the age of 23 in a motorcycle accident. All proceeds from the ride will be used to purchase motorcycles for indigenous pastors/Christian leaders in Africa.
"We are so grateful that God has turned our grief into a blessing for so many in Africa. Jon's legacy continues to be written" stated Just's mother, Cindy Just.
Transportation remains a critical need in Africa and the motorcycles provide crucial transportation for these pastors as they seek to expand their ministries over often difficult terrain, according to a press release.
Last year a record-breaking $60,608 was raised, allowing 49 motorcycles to be presented to African pastors. Over 17 years, $434,000 has been raised, providing 335 motorcycles to pastors.
Wycliffe Tongen was the recipient of a motorcycle this past March. Besides facing the typical transportation challenges of African pastors, Tongen faces a unique challenge — he's blind. He states that "the motorbike will enable me to visit many places and achieve my dream of going places to preach the word of God and give hope to many people like me, that despite the challenge we have as blind people, God can use us to preach the word ..."
Tongen shared that typically his family and friends would guide him by foot to the churches, crusades, and seminars. This new motorcycle will give his family some relief in that they can now use the motorcycle to drive him to the events.