The “Right Now: Your Story, Your Value, Your Action to End Human Trafficking" conference is 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Chaska Community Center, 1661 Park Ridge Drive, Chaska.
Sponsored by Anti Child Trafficking (A.C.T.) United, founder and executive director Jessica Bartholomew has presented information to help prevent child trafficking since the beginning of the organization a few years ago.
The conference will feature John Turnipseed, executive vice president of Urban Ventures Leadership Foundation in Minneapolis. A former gang leader, pimp and drug dealer, Turnipseed is now a pastor, speaker and community leader serving and empowering young people, according to a press release. His life transformation is highlighted in the book “Bloodline."
Det. Carter Staaf, Eden Prairie Police Special Investigations unit, will talk about current sexual exploitation and trafficking crimes targeting teens.
Breakout sessions will give attendees information about what individuals, families, professionals and faith communities can do about the issue.
Groups giving presentations include: A.C.T. United, Running for Justice MN, Stories Foundation, Together for Good and The Real Hope Project.
Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com “Right Now” conference. Tickets are $30 and include a light breakfast and lunch served by Storyteller Catering and the Freedom Food Truck.