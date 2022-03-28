Artist Richard Kochenash is hosting an upcoming Ukrainian benefit at his downtown Chaska art studio.
All four of the artist's grandparents immigrated to the United States from Ukraine, and growing up in Pennsylvania, Kochenash was immersed in Ukrainian culture.
“I feel like I needed to do something,” Kochenash said, regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine and subsequent humanitarian crisis.
For two days, Kochenash will have a sale of all artwork in his studio at prices discounted from 10% to 90%. Half of all proceeds will go to charities benefiting those impacted by the crisis. (Kochenash said his daughter is still in the process of selecting the charities.)
The benefit is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 9, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 10 at Kochenash Fine Art Studio, 112 East Second Street, Chaska.
Kochenash can be frequently spotted throughout the area, painting landscapes in the Minnesota River Valley. He is also well-known for his floral and still life paintings. These paintings, including many familiar landmarks, will be included in the benefit sale.
Kochenash first developed an interest in painting while attending Ukrainian Catholic Byzantine Rite Church, where he was fascinated by the religious paintings.
He grew up in a bilingual household, where he would call his grandparents “baba” and “didi.” Even today, Kochenash will prepare Ukrainian dishes such as halupki, pierogi and kapusta for his family.