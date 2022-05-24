The Arts Consortium of Carver County Literary Committee is hosting "Flash Memoir: Significant Events," an evening of short, personal stories about one specific incident in the writer’s life.
According to the literary committee press release, the story (800 words or less) can be "something funny, inspiring, tragic, ancestral, daring, full of conflict, contradiction or mystery, etc. - that has impacted and possibly altered life’s journey. Share the inner you. But please, no political or religious rants."
The event will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, June 9 in the Wilder Room at the Chanhassen Library.
To sign up, submit story title and word length to: flashmemoir@artsofcarvercounty.org Do not send story text; the event isn't a contest. The deadline for securing a June 9 reading slot is June 4.
Writers do not have to be members of the ACCC or residents of Carver County to participate. The public is invited. Beverages and snacks will be served.