Auburn Homes & Services is accepting donations from the community.
"We appreciate the outpouring of support from the community and are grateful for all of the wonderful donations that we have received," stated Michelle Yelich, Auburn Homes Marketing and Community Outreach manager.
"We continue to accept hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and handmade facemasks, but also are kindly asking for donations that might include puzzles (puzzles 500 pieces or less, and 100 pieces or less), word finds, crosswords, adult coloring/activities sheets, coloring pencils, crayons and markers. With our strict social distancing policy in place, many of our residents are enjoying doing these type of individual activities and these donations would be greatly appreciated," Yelich stated.
Auburn Homes is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. "There are currently no cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) reported in any of our facilities" Yelich stated.
For more information, contact Yelich at myelich@auburnhomes.org or 952-361-5076.