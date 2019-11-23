Sadly, Axel‘s past owner’s job schedule was such that he was seldom home. So, Axel wants to find a home where he can be your sofa snuggle buddy and watch TV with you. He enjoys leash walks, joining you in the car for errands, and running around in the fenced yard. He is house- and crate-trained, plus knows basic commands. Axel has met kids and is fine with them. This affectionate great Dane/coonhound mix leans against you, lays his head in your lap, follows you, and likes to sleep with you. He is good with cats, likes most girl dogs, and is on the dominant side with boy dogs that get in his face. Axel was born November 2012 and his health is good.
For further information or to meet the dog, call Jean at 612-309-2136. Paws and Ears Animal Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up-to-date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. Or email PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue@yahoo.com. Visit www.PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue.org.