Barbara Colhapp opened and closed with a lighthearted note.
“I’m here to tell you what the Human Rights Commission does. I suspect most of you had no idea before you came today what the heck it is,” Colhapp said, the audience meeting her with laughter.
The city of Chaska Human Rights Award, presented by the city’s Human Rights Commission, is given yearly. It awards people for their “substantial effort for winning or preserving equality and justice,” said Sarah Carlson, with the HRC.
At the annual Human Rights Breakfast on Jan. 20, she introduced Colhapp, who is in her 80s, as a leader, teacher, motivator and “community treasure.”
Throughout her life, Colhapp taught English as a second language, received numerous awards for education, volunteering and service, and was a scout leader for boys and girls.
Carlson continued listing Colhapp’s accomplishments, including being an election judge, supporting the library, her work with community health, and leadership within the older adult community. Colhapp was also appointed to the HRC as a charter member.
But her decades of service and dedication didn’t go to her head.
“It comes from our heart,” Colhapp said. “I never tire of being on the Human Rights Commission ... I am so honored to be here.”