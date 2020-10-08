Beebee’s medium-loud purr can be heard seconds after you start petting and then he starts kneading the air. He is a gentle, quiet, and friendly male tuxedo kitten born April 2020. With trusted folks he likes to be cradled like a baby or be upside down in your lap for tummy rubs. He has met calm kids over age 10, has not met dogs or unrelated cats.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $135 for adults and $165 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Cosmo is a white DSH male who is a special needs boy (deaf). He loves to be petted and loves boxes and any open cabinet door he can get into. He gives kisses and likes playful roughhousing. He’s vocal when hungry or he wants attention, and his meow is rather loud due to his hearing loss. He is not happy around other animals.
He has had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.