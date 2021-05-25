A bicycle safety and skills event brought a crowd of parents and children to downtown Chaska Sunday afternoon.
Cub Scout Pack 301 hosted the Chaska Community Bike Rodeo, with assistance from groups including the Chaska Police Department, Chaska American Legion Post 57, Chaska-Chanhassen-Eden Prairie Mountain Bike Team and Michael’s Cycles.
There was an obstacle course, bicycle maintenance station, helmet fitting, safety demonstration and even an archery booth.
The free event was held in a parking lot behind the Carver County Government Center.
More info about Pack 301 at https://chaskacubscouts301.org.