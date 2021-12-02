Bo is a handsome gray tabby domestic shorthair male, about 4 months old, with a heart the size of Texas! He loves to cuddle and have his ears and belly scratched. He loves playing chase with his siblings, which includes a bit of hide and surprise, or climbing cat trees and running kitten zoomies. Bo is a fan of hard kibble, is litter-trained and is ready to join his furever family! Bo has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.