The Bountiful Basket Food Shelf of Eastern Carver County serving the communities of Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria is seeking board member volunteers.
The nine-member board meets on the third Tuesday of most months, with meetings lasting approximately one hour.
The board is intended to be representative of the four communities and participates in policy and budget matters, as well as looking at different ways of getting more food to individuals and families in need, according to a press release. Individuals representing underserved populations are encouraged to apply.
The food shelf operates through a workforce of 100 volunteers who distribute close to 40,000 pounds of food each month to nearly 500 families.
To apply, write a letter of interest to Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, 1600 Bavaria Road, Chaska, MN 55318 or email info@bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org by April 16. More info at 952-221-1832.