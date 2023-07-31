A dog that was stuck in the mud up to its neck is alive and reunited with his owner thanks to a group of hero canoers who spotted the poor pooch trapped in mud along the bank of the Minnesota River, according to Carver city officials.

Shaun Cox, captain of the Carver Fire Department, said a bachelor party out on a canoe ride on Saturday, July 15, heard a dog bark a few feet off the water in the muddy riverbank and were shocked to see only a dog’s head sticking out of a mud pit.

Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.

Tags

Events