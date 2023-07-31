A dog that was stuck in the mud up to its neck is alive and reunited with his owner thanks to a group of hero canoers who spotted the poor pooch trapped in mud along the bank of the Minnesota River, according to Carver city officials.
Shaun Cox, captain of the Carver Fire Department, said a bachelor party out on a canoe ride on Saturday, July 15, heard a dog bark a few feet off the water in the muddy riverbank and were shocked to see only a dog’s head sticking out of a mud pit.
“It was a group of canoers, reportedly on a bachelor party, who were paddling along the river and heard a dog yelp,” Cox said. “He was stuck in the mud right along the Minnesota River, down from about 16780 Halsey Ave.”
The dog, a 13 year-old St. Bernard named Ed, had missing over a day according to its owner.
“His owner said he was missing for over a day, so it’s conceivable he might have been stuck for 24 hours or so,” Cox said.
Cox said Ed and his owner, George Niskanen, live nearby, where Ed would roam free. When Ed didn’t return home, Niskanen started to worry.
“My understanding is that the dog lives on the property bordering the river and roams that area in general,” Cox said. “The owner was aware he was missing, but we weren’t aware who the owner was until we were directed to the area by our 911 dispatchers. The owner saw us park in his driveway and approached us. We indicated we were sent to help rescue a St. Bernard stuck in the mud by the river, and the owner indicated he had been missing his St. Bernard for over a day.”
Ed was eventually rescued by the group of 15 canoers and with the help of the Carver Fire Department.
“I was in the group of canoers that found this poor pup. When we came across him he was so deep in mud that only his head was exposed,” Taylor Thompson stated on social media. “Huge props to Gaylen Fraenkel for being the first to notice him, paddle over and start immediate rescue. We used our paddles to dig and pry as much mud as we could until Carver Fire showed up. We were all super grateful we could help this guy and glad it had a good outcome.”
Cox said the senior dog was weak and exhausted from being dug up from the mud, but after much needed care, he is slowly regaining back its strength.
“I saw a picture of him taken the day after and he was all cleaned up and looking better,” Cox said. “Poor guy was unable to walk when we got him out of the mud, so we carried him back up to the house with a piece of carpeting and the owner’s side-by-side.”
Jacqueline Devine is a general assignment reporter for Southwest News Media.