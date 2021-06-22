The Local Road Improvement Program (LRIP) has awarded the city of Carver $1.25 million in funds to reconstruct Sixth Street West, according to a news release.
The state program provides financial assistance for road construction projects with local, regional, or statewide significance that cannot reasonably be funded through other revenue sources, the release stated.
This grant will help transform Sixth Street West from Jonathan Carver Parkway to Broadway Street by improving safety, creating better access to downtown, and mitigating flooding issues.
“The LRIP grant will allow the city of Carver to make much needed improvements to Sixth Street West so we can improve access, the appearance, and the function of this important link into Carver’s historic downtown,” stated Mayor Courtney Johnson, in the release. “I appreciate the work by city staff who prepared the grant application, and those who wrote letters of support which gave the city of Carver a competitive edge to win this grant in what turned out to be a highly competitive process.”
The city plans to fully reconstruct Sixth Street in 2022.