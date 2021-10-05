Randy Sefkar enjoys landscaping at his Sibley Street property in Carver. That enthusiasm doesn’t necessarily end at his property boundaries.
“I do my yard, and the median out there, where I’ve planted ornamental grass and tulips,” he said, followed by a smile. “As I get done with my yard, at times I expand out to others.
“I have friends and neighbors who joke a bit about it, but I just like to help them out,” Sefkar said. “Let’s just say, I may have overstepped my bounds a bit; may have edged someone else's property or mowed their yard.”
Sefkar and his wife Beth recently received the city’s Edith-Anne Award for Property Excellence, an honor recognizing Carver residents for property maintenance.
Given the meticulousness of the Sefkar property, no neighbors have ever complained about his occasional efforts on their properties.
“I am a bit of a perfectionist about it,” Randy said, getting a large smile and nod of approval from Beth. “I like things to look nice.”
“The award is recognition for the amount of time and effort that we, mostly he, puts into our yard,” Beth said, noting that she favors more interior design work, but helps with selection of flowers and pots for the outdoors. “We’ve always cared about what our house and yard looks like. We take pride in what we own.”
“This kind of validates all the hard work that’s gone on here,” Beth added. “But, the yard, well, that’s pretty much all him. I’ll help out a bit, but the yard is kind of his thing.”
There was only one tree on the property when the couple purchased it two decades ago. Now the well-designed landscaping includes, in part, a variety of trees and shrubs, perennial garden, multiple flowering areas and small pond.
The couple, which has three adult daughters, used to have a large vegetable garden on the property, but that has been replaced by more decorative items. His vegetable garden interests have shifted to other locations.
“I’ve increased the perennial garden several times,” Randy said, adding that he tries to “always have something in bloom from spring to fall. I like to have a change of colors out there.”
Passersby slow down or stop at times to provide comments about the yard, which is on a corner lot.
“I don’t do it for that, but it’s nice to hear positive comments,” he said. “I’m glad people enjoy the beauty of it.”
Randy’s interest in gardening and landscaping comes from his parents and grandparents, who combined had impressive produce and flower gardens. “I learned a lot from them on how to take care of things.”
“I think sometimes I drive my wife crazy; saving packets and seeds to get things growing the next season,” he said. “It’s my hobby. We all need something besides work, and this is mine.”
The Edith-Anne Award honors the work of Edith Herman and Anne Neils, who were both instrumental in the creation of Carver-on-the-Minnesota's vision in the 1960s, according to the city’s website. Carver-on-the-Minnesota's mission was to stop the wasteful deterioration of a typical 19th Century river town.