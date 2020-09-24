Seven-year-old Dash Nelson pointed to a spot in a large sandbox-type area at Carver Community Park and suggested it might be a good place for a new sand digger.
He liked that location, in part, because it would provide easier access for physically handicapped children to someday use that piece of equipment.
Dash, along with his brother, Jace, 4, are doing their part to hopefully add pieces to that playground.
The duo earned $101.25 at their lemonade stand and recently donated it to the Carver City Council to be used toward additional playground equipment.
“It would be really nice to have it here,” Dash said about the digger, adding that he would also like to see a tube slide and firefighter's pole at that site.
The boys were inspired, in part, after seeing those three playground pieces at a Maple Grove park in early August.
“I just want those things, like the digger, at my park too,” Dash said, noting that Jace really enjoyed the digger.
That idea led to research at home, where Dash and his family looked at the estimated cost of such playground equipment – $600 for a digger, $700 for a pole, and $800 for a slide.
It also led to their lemonade stand in late August.
Their mother, Erin Nelson, thought “it might be a good learning experience for them; and it was.”
The brothers worked on a colorful sign for their stand and Dash said he tried to lure in customers by waving and calling out to passersby over a four-hour period.
Dash said a highlight was having people, including many neighbors, come to the stand and donate, including one who contributed $20 for a cup of lemonade.
Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson, a neighbor of the Nelsons, said: “This lemonade stand was unique because it had a purpose. Not only the kids who ran the stand, but also everyone who contributed, are truly one of the best parts about living in Carver … a small town coming together for the greater good.”
The boys said they hope their effort spurs others to find ways to raise money for playground equipment or other methods of helping the community.
Dash wasn’t certain if there would be another lemonade stand next year, but thought the addition of hot dogs, or maybe even a hot chocolate stand this winter might work, drawing only “we’ll see about that” and a smile from his mother.