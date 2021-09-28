The Carver City Council recently approved a preliminary city tax rate for 2022, and outlined future financial plans and capital improvements.
The council on Sept. 20 adopted a 2022 preliminary levy of $3.6 million, comprised of about $1.84 million in general fund, $1.54 million in debt service and $220,000 in street maintenance funding.
The levy is $383,602, or 11.9%, higher than the 2021 adopted levy. For the average value home that increased in market value from $328,500 in 2021 to $335,563 in 2022, it would amount to a city tax increase of about $150, according to the city.
The council will hold a truth-in-taxation hearing on the proposed levy on Dec. 6, with final action on the 2022 budget and levy at the council's Dec. 20 meeting.
Several presentations were made at the meeting related to investment, financial and project plans for the city. In documents presented, the city reported that the number of homes increased by 190 in 2021 and projections indicate an average of about 120 new residences in each of the next five years.
In those five years, the city is looking to add six new positions, including a PS Tech III and finance director in 2022, followed by a permit technician/administration assistant, public services technician, administrative assistant and communications specialist by 2026, all at a combined estimated cost of $500,000 in salaries and benefits.
Top plan investments for the city in upcoming years include:
- 2022: Ironwood Park, $1.5 million.
- 2023: Public services/fire department building addition, $2.72 million; Highway 40 turnback and utilities work, $915,000; street maintenance, $320,000; and Third Street bridge, $300,000.
- 2024: Street maintenance, $420,000.
- 2025: Street maintenance, $520,000.
- 2026: Downtown park, $2.5 million; street maintenance, $620,000.