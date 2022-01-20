The ‘next steps’ for a proposed daycare facility in the city of Carver are expected to go rather quickly, given comments at a recent City Council meeting.
The council on Jan. 3 listened to details of a concept plan for a Next Steps Learning Center facility on 1.64 acres near Kwik Trip on the Carver Commons property.
The facility, which includes four outdoor play areas, is proposed to accommodate up to 189 children. It would be closed on weekends.
Erin Smith, the city’s community development director, outlined the project at the meeting, which included comments from the Council and Next Steps applicant Jeremy Spaude.
Next Steps currently has daycare facilities in Chanhassen and Chaska.
The city’s planning commission voiced support for the project in mid-December. Smith expects the project to move quickly through the preliminary plat, rezoning and final plat stages, with possible project approval on all of those measures during one meeting next month.
If approved, the nearly 16,300-square foot facility could be open by the end of this year.
The property, owned by United Properties, is zoned freeway commercial. It would need to be rezoned to planned commercial development to allow for a variance in the 100 foot setback. Part of the proposed plan calls for the daycare to be 89 feet from Meridian Fields.
Councilors at the Jan. 3 meeting discussed possible future ramifications with other development requests if the variance is granted in this case.
Plans call for significant landscaping and berming to be used, as well having a trail on the property. The parking lot would have a capacity of 46 vehicles.